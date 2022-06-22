Vijay Thalapathy Birthday: Second poster of actor's 'Varisu' with Rashmika Mandanna released

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIJAY Vijay Thalapathy

Vijay's upcoming film with director Vamshi Paidipally is here! Titled Varisu in Tamil and Vaarasudu in Telugu, the second poster of the film was released on Thalapathy's birthday. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The producer is Dil Raju and marks Vijay's first film with the production house and the director. After Beast was released earlier this year, Vijay's new movie has been in the news. It will hit screens for Pongal 2023.

Varisu's Second Poster

The second look has been released on Wednesday to coincide with the birthday celebrations of actor Vijay. The bilingual, which is the actor's 66th film, is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally and co-directed by Rambabu Kongarapi. Dropping the second look, the production house, in a tweet, said, "Let us all come together to celebrate 'Varisu' for Pongal 2023. #VarisuSecondLook #Varisu #HBDDearThalapathyVijay #Thalapathy." ALSO READ: Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna's film titled Varisu, first poster out ahead of Thalapathy's birthda

Vijay first look from Varisu

On Tuesday evening, the team released the title and the first look of the film. Vijay looked dashing suited up in the first look of Varisu. The first look launch came a day before Vijay's birthday on Wednesday giving fans a chance to begin celebrations in advance. The film's title Varisu means Successor or Heir in Tamil. The title poster has the tagline, 'The Boss Returns'.

Expectations from this film, which has music by Thaman, cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by National Award-winning editor K L Praveen, are huge. The unit of the film on May 26 had announced that it had concluded shooting a schedule in which several important sequences for the film had been shot and that they were super excited to start the next schedule soon