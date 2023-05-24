Vidyut Jammwal calls Adah Sharma 'one woman army' as The Kerala Story crosses Rs 200 crore

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vidyut Jammwal calls Adah Sharma one woman army

The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma, made headlines upon its release, becoming embroiled in a web of controversies. Despite facing calls for a ban, protests, and ongoing uproar, the film managed to amass a staggering 200 crores within just 18 days of its release. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the movie sheds light on the forced conversions and recruitment of Kerala women by the terrorist group Islamic State (IS).

Now Adah's co-star and friend, Vidyut Jammwal, is among the few members of the film fraternity who has celebrated the success of the film. Vidyut and Adah have worked together in Commando 2 (2017) and Commando 3 (2019). Both actioners are produced by The Kerala Story's producer, Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Vidyut took his happiness for The Kerala Story to his Twitter and wrote, "One WOMAN army. Aapni khas dost hai! @adah_sharma. I am blessed to know someone who has witnessed a miracle.. lots of love girl."

Earlier today, Adah Sharma penned a long note and claimed that the movie is the 1st female-led film to cross Rs. 200 crore. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, "The best things in life are Unexpected - because there were no expectations. Thank you audience for making this happen. The makers of #TheKeralaStory: Vipul sir who took a huge risk in making this film without any backing from studios and for trusting the girl who played Bhavana Reddy in Commando to be Shalini Unnikrishnan. Sudipto sir for standing by his research for 7 years despite all odds, for being kind to all of us on set and who kept up his pleasant nature in all weather conditions and trials and tribulations."

About 'The Kerala Story'

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

