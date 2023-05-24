Tiger Nageswara Rao first look out: Ravi Teja looks fierce as India's biggest thief

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tiger Nageswara Rao first look

The first look of the Ravi Teja starrer 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is out. It was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

The Hindi version of the first-look motion teaser is dubbed by action star John Abraham. After The Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2, Abhishek Agarwal Arts is all set to deliver another blockbuster. Directed by Vamsee, the promotions of the movie kickstart in a first-of-its-kind manner with the makers launching the fierce first look poster and intriguing concept video on the Havelock Bridge (Godavari) in Rajahmundry

The Mass Maharaj, Ravi Teja shared the motion teaser on his social media. He wrote, "Name: NageswaraRao. Village: Stuartpuram! Welcoming you all to my zone ... THE TIGER ZONE. Here's The #TigerNageswaraRao First Look. See you at the cinemas this October 20th." Ravi Teja features in a fierce look in the first-look poster that sees him in a rugged get-up with a thick beard. He can be seen behind bars.

The movie is articulated through voiceovers of five different superstars in five different languages. While Venkatesh gave voiceover for the Telugu version, John Abraham, Shiva Rajkumar, Karthi, and Dulquer Salmaan introduced the world of Tiger Nageswara Rao in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam languages respectively. The film also stars Nupur Sanon, Gayathri Bharadwaj, Anupam Kher, Renu Desai and Jisshu Sengupta in lead roles.

The box office hunt of Tiger Nageswara Rao begins from Dussehra with the movie releasing worldwide on October 20. The makers released the first-look poster as well. Ravi Teja looks like a tiger and seems to be roaring like one in it, with rugged get-up and a thick beard. Tiger Nageswara Rao is the biopic of the notorious thief and is set in the '70s in a village named Stuartpuram.

(With inputs from IANS)

