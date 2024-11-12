Vidya Balan sings Bengali poem 'Shuptho' with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star Rajesh Sharma | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Vidya Balan sings Bengali poem 'Shuptho'

Vidya Balan is one of the most talented actresses in Indian cinema who won the hearts of the audience with her powerful performance in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Vidya's portrayal of the "OG Manjulika" in the horror comedy film, which was released on Diwali. On Tuesday, Vidya shared a video on her social media in which she is reciting a few lines of the poem 'Shuptho' with her 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' co-star Rajesh Sharma. The interesting fact about this poem is that it was taught to Vidya by Rajesh Sharma itself, many years ago.

Sharing the video, Vidya wrote in the caption, "In the middle of a night shoot for BB3, I am trying to remember the first #aaboltaabol poem I learnt 7 years ago from my dear co-actor and friend #RajeshSharma." Her comment section is filled with heart emoticons. Vidya's Bengali fans seem to be impressed with this video.

About the film

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Vidya Balan's most recent release, has been a box office success. It also features Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. The Anees Bazmee-directed movie has made over Rs 200 crore at the box office and has become the most successful film of Vidya Balan's career.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 review by India TV

Aseem Sharma wrote in his review, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is full of twists and has nothing to do with its previous editions. The story of this film is completely different from its predecessors but revolves around Manjulika as the main antagonist. If you think Anees Bazmee has brought a simple horror comedy on the big screen with a slight humour, then this is not the case this time. In the climax, the film will surely surprise you with a major twist. Out of five stars, India TV gives it 4 stars for its good storyline, storytelling, and acting performances of the star cast.'

