Kangana Ranaut receives another legal notice from Agra court for THIS reason

The troubles of Bollywood actress and BJP MP from Mandi seat of Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut have increased. A notice has been issued against her by the court in the case of sedition and insult to farmers. An order has been given to issue notice to Kangana Ranaut by the Special MP-MLA Court of Agra in the matter of the farmers' movement and the statement given about the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. The court has sought Kangana Ranaut's reply through the notice.

A case was filed against Kangana by Advocate Ramashankar Sharma in the Special Court MP-MLA. Its hearing took place on Tuesday. The court said that Kangana Ranaut should come and present her side in the court. For this, the judge has directed to issue a notice to her. Regarding this matter, Advocate Ramashankar Sharma said, "I had filed a case against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in the MP-MLA Special Court. On August 27, we read one of his statements, in which he talked about everything from the farmers' movement to the situation in Bangladesh. He made another statement which was published in newspapers on November 17, 2021, in which he insulted Mahatma Gandhi."

The suit was filed on September 11

A suit was filed against Kangana Ranaut on September 11, 2024 by Ramashankar Sharma, President of Rajiv Gandhi Bar Association, Agra. It was said in this suit that on August 27, 2024 Kangana Ranaut read a statement which was published in newspapers, in which the actress said that from August 2020 to December 2021, the farmers who were sitting on protest against the black laws on the Delhi border, there were murders, rapes were happening and if the leadership of the country was not strong at that time, then Bangladesh-like conditions would have arisen in the country. Plaintiff advocate Ramashankar Sharma has accused that Kangana Ranaut insulted crores of farmers of the country. Farmers have even been called murderers, rapists and extremists.

This is the whole matter

It is worth noting that in 2021, Kangana made statements about the farmers' movement and the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. She had said that getting a slap on the cheek gives alms, not freedom. Kangana had said that the country got real independence after 2014. Also, regarding the farmers' movement, she said that Khalistani terrorists are involved in the protests against the agricultural law. After both these statements, Kangana also faced tremendous opposition.

