KGF actor Yash's upcoming film 'Toxic' gets notice due to violation of deforestation limits | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM KGF actor Yash's 'Toxic' has received a legal notice on Tuesday

Everyone is waiting for KGF fame pan India star Yash's next film, 'Toxic'. But this film has been surrounded by controversies before its release. The film is being shot right now, and due to this, the Karnataka Forest Department and Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) have come face to face. It is alleged that hundreds of trees have been cut down to prepare the set of the film.

Concern has been raised over 599 acres of forest land

Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Ishwar Khandre wrote a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary. Concern has been raised over 599 acres of forest land. This land is now in the possession of HMT. In fact, these reserve forest lands were given to HMT without any formal notification in a gazette notification. There is a tussle between the central and state governments over the ownership of this land.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEKGF actor Yash's 'Toxic' has received a legal notice on Tuesday

Khandre said in his letter that HMT is renting out the land for business purposes, which also includes a film named 'Toxic'. He has claimed that a large amount of deforestation has been done for the film, which is a violation of the deforestation limits. He has talked about comparing satellite images for this. The minister said that if trees have been cut without permission, then it is a case of violation of forest law.

About the film

For the unversed, a motion poster of Toxic was released in late December last year. In this motion poster, Yash was seen wearing a cowboy hat on his head, holding a cigarette in his mouth and holding a gun on his shoulder. Although his face was not clearly visible. Perhaps this was done because the makers did not want his look to be out of the film. The film will be released next year and if reports are to be believed then Kareena Kapoor Khan has been replaced with Nayanthara in the film and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo in the Pan India film.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's romantic drama Kal Ho Naa Ho set for theatrical re-release | Check details