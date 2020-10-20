Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INSTAGRAM VIDEO: When Neha Kakkar met beau Rohanpreet's family for the first time

Singer Neha Kakkar has been in the news lately for her upcoming wedding with beau Rohanpreet Singh. She has been sharing pictures and videos with him, leaving his fans excited about the ceremony. On Monday, the singer shared an adorable video from the first time she met Rohan's parents. She wrote, "The day he made me meet His Parents and Family. Love You @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet"

The video shows Neha and Rohanpreet sitting together and sharing a precious moment. Reacting to the video, Rohanpreet said, "Aayeee, love you more NEHUUUU @nehakakkar. Aayeeeee tu tan meri zindagi he bangi re. i tan bht he zyada love you hogya (You became my whole life. I fell too much in love with you). i can’t explain in words what this day meant to me. i got whole world holding my Hand. love you till the infinity Ends. My Queen My Everything."

Neha Kakkar's brother Tony also commented, "Jai mata di.. Kisi ki nazar na lage "

Earlier, Neha Kakkar left her fans excited when she shared a picture with Rohapreet making her relationship Instagram official. In a cute post, Neha wrote, "You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh." Soon after Rohanpreet commented saying, "Neha babu, I love you so much...Yes, I am only yours, meri zindagi." He also shared the same picture with the caption, "Meet My Zindagi! @nehakakkar."

Post this, Neha Kakkar hinted at her "lockdown wali wedding." The singer in an Instagram post talked about her D-day and her groom Rohanpreet himself gave a thumbs up to the same. Taking to social media, the 'Saki Saki' singer shared several pictures of herself in 'desi girl' avatar wearing pink coloured suit. Her caption read, "Aaja Chal Vyah Karwaiye Lock Down Wich Katt Hone Kharche" This is my favourite line from #DiamondDaChalla Song Which line is Your fav? #NehuDaVyah."

Going by the reports, Neha Kakkar will tie the knot with Rohanpreet in a registered marriage ceremony on October 22, two days before their wedding ceremony in Delhi on October 24.

