VIDEO: Shilpa Shetty is experiencing 'inexplicable pain’ amid COVID urges fans to donate to eliminate hunger

The second wave of Covid-19 has brought about a sense of fear and anxiety around the globe. The massive spike in daily coronavirus cases has triggered alarm across the India. Hospitals do not have beds or space to take up the patients for treatment. Lack of oxygen cylinders has made the situation even more dangerous. Considering all this, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty took to her social media expressing concern and thanking frontline heroes. The requested fans to donate to an organisation that is doing work in fighting hunger.

Shilpa mentioned how she was 'not okay' amid the precarious second wave. In a video she shared, Shilpa said: "I usually share information to motivate you to stay fit and healthy but today even I need Monday motivation and a lot of it because I am not okay. And I can't be, none of us are. We are experiencing this inexplicable pain, from all that is happening around us, and we are all expressing it very differently."

The actress added "We are not just losing people to Covid, but we are also losing people to hunger, to the lack of oxygen, to the lack of timely medical care." She also urged people to stay indoors and follow precautionary measures by social distancing and also getting vaccinated against the virus.

Almost on the verge of breaking down as she speaks about the worsening situation in the country, Shilpa informs all about joining hands with an organization providing food for the ones also battling hunger. She also saluted the frontline workers for being on toes right from the day the deadly virus gripped the world.

"I would also like to make an appeal to join forces and channelise all our energies towards helping those who need us at this point. While I have my own charitable trust, I am honest, ashamed but brave enough to say that there are people who have much more gumption and bigger hearts than me, who are personally doing the job of feeding these people who need their help. Yes, it did make me feel very small but my thought was 'what can I do?' So the least we can do in these times is play a catalyst," she said.

Watch the video below-

On the professional front, Shilpa has wrapped up the shooting of her next film 'Nikamma' which marks her return after 14 years. The movie also features--Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in lead roles. Not only this, but she will also be seen in Priyadarshan directorial 'Hungama 2.'

