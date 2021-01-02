VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans Happy New Year, says 'see you on the big screen in 2021'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan wishes fans Happy New Year

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan finally joined the Bollywood celebrities in wishing their fans a very Happy New Year 2021. Taking to his Instagram, SRk revealed that since his team is not with him, he had to do it on his own and got delayed. The superstar also asked fans to don't mind if there are any 'screw ups' in the video. Shah Rukh Khan said that while 2020 was dominated by worries, it is past now that hopes that it is 'bigger, better, brighter and more beautiful.

He said, "I believe when one is at the lowest and the most bottomest of their life, the good thing is that from here in his life is only one way to move- upward, higher, to better places. So, 2020, whatever it has been, is in the past now. And I beleive 2021 is going to be bigger, better, brighter and more beautiful for all of us. Inshallah."

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan signed off saying, "So here's wishing you all lots of love... and see you all on the big screen in 2021." This definitely left SRK fans junping with joy that the superstar will be back to weave his magic this year on the big screen. Check out the video-

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's film Zero in 2018 alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He played the role of a dwarf. While the performances were much appreaciated, the film failed to mark its presence at the box office.

Currently, the actor is shooting for his next film Pathan, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, reprotedly. Last month, photos of SRK in his Pathan look went viral on the internet. The actor was spotted leaving YRF office sporting his long hair tied in a messy half bun. Check out-

The film Pathan is being helmed by 'War' director Siddharth Anand. The movie is being billed as an action-thriller and is produced by Yash Raj Films. It might release on Diwali 2021.