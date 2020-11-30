Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Is this Shah Rukh Khan's new look for Pathan? Internet thinks so

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has started shooting for his next film, to be helmed by 'War' director Siddharth Anand. While a lot of speculations have been doing rounds, recent pictures of King Khan went viral on social media today that were clicked outside Yash Raj Studio. It is being said that this is SRK's new look for his film. While there is no official confirmation regarding the shoot of the movie, the fans have already started pouring in their praises for the actor. As soon as the pics came out, his fans went gaga over the internet over his long hair look.

The movie is being billed as an action-thriller and is produced by Yash Raj Films. Without further-a-do, check out Shah Rukh Khan's latest viral pictures here:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shah Rukh Khan spotted outside Yash Raj Studio

Although there is no official announcement of the news yet, SRK fans are naturally excited seeing the pictures. Soon hashtag #Pathan started trending and became one of the top Twitter trends on Monday. Catch a glimpse of how Twitterati reacted to the same:

If you didn't look properly, take a look at those biceps 😍🔥#Pathan me HNY se zada mass physique hogi ⚡ pic.twitter.com/lpY32RXfLV — Garv Pahal (@iamgarvpahal) November 30, 2020

Random click of SRK getting out of his car and #Pathan is trending in India under "Shah Rukh Khan" category.

Hype level = Infinity



Note: #Pathan is just the media title and no official title is out as yet. pic.twitter.com/OQoeWQV9QN — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) November 30, 2020

More pictures of Shah Rukh Khan snapped as he arrives for #Pathan Shoot 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BIO7yXNKMe — SRK Warriors Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) November 30, 2020

Pathan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and might release on Diwali 2021.

According to reports, the 55-year-old star is in talks with Rajkumar Hirani for a social comedy, South filmmaker Atlee for a potboiler, and "Bharat" director Ali Abbas Zafar and director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of "The Family Man" fame for separate films.

Khan is yet to make an official announcement on his next feature film. SRK was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero, which starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, too.