Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to revive Raj and Prem characters for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha?

Bollywood megastars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan enjoy a massive fan base who go gaga over their characters in films. While SRK's Raj Malhotra in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is most loved, Salman as Prem has a separate place in viewers' hearts. Now, the two superstars are all set to revive these two popular characters for Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. According to the reports in Mumbai Mirror, SRK and Sallu Bhai will have a cameo in Aamir's film where they will be seen as Raj and Prem. Also, going by the reports, SRK has already shot for his part.

The report claims that Shah Rukh Khan shot for his cameo part in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha last month before flying to UAE for IPL. He shot in Delhi. Considering the love-hate relationship SRK and Aamir have shared over the years, fans are excited to watch them together in a film.

The report claimed, "The screenplay weaves in iconic moments from each decade and since we love our matinee idols, Chaddha’s journey would be incomplete without certain top stars. So, during this journey of self-discovery, Aamir lands on the sets to meet Shah Rukh around the release of DDLJ and sharing his personal experiences, engages with the wonder world."

The source added, "He’ll go back to 1995 and look like a younger version of himself with the use of prosthetics and VFX." It is said that the interaction between the two superstars consists of a lot of laughs for the fans. Interestingly, SRK's Raj will be an upgrade of Dick Cavett's cameo role in Forest Grump, whose remake is Laal Singh Chaddha.

Talking about Salman Khan, "His Prem wooed the audience in the ’90s, from Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Koun! to Hum Saath Saath Hain and Aamir is keen to get Salman back as Prem in his social dramedy. There’s a track set in 1989 that depicts a change in audience taste, from action to romance, and the craze around Salman. They are expected to finalise the details soon."

Directed by Advait Chandan, the upcoming comedy-drama Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi in important roles. The film is an official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. This will be the first film with the three Khans- Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir together.

