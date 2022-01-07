VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas perform Hindu rituals of worship, netizens say 'this is purity'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka, Nick Jonas perform Hindu rituals of worship

A video of Priyanka Chopra Jonas performing a traditional Indian aarti with her husband Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home is doing the rounds on social media. The clip has been shared by a fan club. It is from the Lakshmi puja ceremony the couple organised and participated in during Diwali last year at their residence. What has caught the netizens' fancy is Nick in the background, clapping while praying.

While Priyanka holds the Puja thali in her hand and performs the rituals, Nick is seen clapping with full energy just like how it is done in Indian households. Priyanka is seen dressed in a lemon coloured saree and Nick wears a traditional Indian outfit. The couple soaking in some festive spirit together has got social media users praising their cross-cultural union.

One of the netizens reacted to the video, writing, "Btw it's the Nick clapping for me just like the Indian style during worships (sic)," another social media user praised the Nickyanka union and wrote, "This is purity."

Here are some candid moments of the couple from the gathering back in November 2021 on the occasion of Diwali.

On the work front, Priyanka recently featured in a cameo role in The Matrix Ressurections. She played the role of Sati in it. The actress was shooting for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series Citadel with Richard Madden all through 2021. It is one of her most anticipated projects, which is from the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War fame.

Priyanka will also be returning to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Her another international film is Text For You opposite Sam Heughan of Outlander fame.