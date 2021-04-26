Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KUNAL KEMMU Video: Kunal Kemmu gets teary eyed as he shares his first original song amid COVID-19

Amid the devastating second wave of deadly COVID-19 gripping the country and surge in coronavirus cases, Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu on Monday could not hold back his emotions and shared a song on the current COVID-19 situation in the country. His song not only portrayed his emotions but also gave hope and a message of togetherness in these tough times. In the video, Kumal was teary eyed as he opened up about the uncertain situation amid the pandemic.

Sharing the video on his Instagram Kunal wrote, "Thoughts to words. And words to a song. A message a poem an effort an attempt. Sharing with you something I just put together this morning. Also my first original written composed and sung song - Post!"

Earlier also to cheer up his fans, the actor took to Instagram to sing an old popular song, 'Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein' from the movie 'Kabhi Kabhie' starring Amitabh Bachchan.

On the professional front, Kunal was last seen in ‘Malang’ where he shared the screen space with Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Elli AvRam.

