Video: Kangana Ranaut reacts to 'Choti Kangana' aka Suman Puri ruling the internet

Kangana Ranaut reacts to 'Choti Kangana' aka Suman Puri ruling the internet

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has found a fan in a nine-year-old girl who dresses up and acts like the Queen star. The actress is very active on social media and freely expresses her opinions on everything. Her fans like her fiery nature and laud her for her boldness. These days, a fan of Kangana is going viral on the internet with her videos. The little fan calls herself 'choti Kangana' and shared videos dressing up like her. Her real name is Suman Puri and her Instagram is loaded with videos of her and Kangana.

'Choti Kangana' copies the actress's looks from the films and the dialogues. She has the same hair as Kangana and some of her features also resemble the actress. One look at her and you will be forced to think if you are seeing Kangana's childhood pictures. The little girl has also grabbed the attention of the actress as she shared her Instagram post on her story.

Kangana Ranaut seems delighted to watch 'Choti Kangana' and said, "Aae choti tu padai bhi karti hai ya sara din yahi sab? (Oh little girl, do you even study or do this all day?)"

Kangana Ranaut is in Budapest and treating fans with breezy pictures on social media. is currently shooting for her upcoming flick "Dhaakad" there. She shared a series of pictures from the Hungarian Capital city. In the pictures, Kangana was seen posing on the streets of the gorgeous city. Dressed in a floral short dress, she was seen posing with a bouquet of flowers.

She left a note of sarcasm in the first post: "Decided to play a Bolly Bimbo today and shoot typical insta style pics for my highly intelligent insta family," she wrote. In the second post, she wrote in a similar tone: "Bought these flowers to get my insta game right... Might be a fatal blow on my self respect but my vanity is gloating... wah!!"

In the third post, she wrote: "No really it's nice to be here and clicking these self indulgent pictures..."

Directed by Razneesh Ghai "Dhaakad" is an action thriller. The film also features Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, and is scheduled to release on October 1.

Other than Dhaakad, Kangana's upcoming line-up includes "Thalaivi" and "Tejas". She recently announced she would be playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a film titled "Emergency".