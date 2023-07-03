Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri complete filming for 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam'; Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan party

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam's wrap up

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk are all set to be seen in Anand Tiwari's upcoming film, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Actor Neha Dhupia, who also stars in the Dharma Productions project, shared the update on her official Instagram page on Monday. "It's a wrap !!!!!! See you at movies #meremehboobmeresanam @anandntiwari @bindraamritpal @vickykaushal09 @tripti_dimri @ammyvirk @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @angadbedi @angira @sunsunnykhez," Dhupia captioned the picture from the wrap party. After wrapping up the shoot recently, the cast along with their near and dear ones came together for the celebration. The movie is backed by Karan Johar's production house.

For the wrap-up party, Bollywood celebrities including Sunny Kaushal, Shweta Bachchan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kim Sharma, Angira Dhar, and others were seen arriving in style. Vicky, who looked dapper in casuals as he wore a black sweatshirt with denim jeans, arrived with his brother Sunny. The film has been produced by Karan Johar and Amritpal Singh Bindra. Both of them also came in for the party. Shweta Bachchan too was spotted.

Triptii made heads turn in a green slit dress and Ammy looked hot in a sky-blue suit. KJo, who opted for a black t-shirt paired with a matching blazer and denim jeans, posed with Kim Sharma for the paparazzi. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also seen. Director Anand Tiwari came with his wife, actress Angira Dhar who was last seen in 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo'.

In February this year, Anand announced the release date of his film. Without revealing the title, Anand wrote, "Excitement se ekdam ho rahe hain pagal amrit aur mein !!! Thank u hai @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @somenmishra @dharmamovies aur @primevideoin iss Sundar si aur badi si opportunity ka!! Milte hain jald cinema gharon mein jantajanardhan!!! 25th Aug aapke dilno mein basne hum aa rahe hain."

Title 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' has been inspired from Shah Rukh Khan's song from the film 'Duplicate'. The film was slated for release in August 2023 but now reports suggest that it has been pushed to 2024.

