Vicky Kaushal's transformation as Udham Singh the prisoner is sure to leave you mesmerized; see pic

Vicky Kushal leaves no stone unturned to do justice to his character in his films. The actor once again has put his blood and sweat for Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham. On Thursday, Vicky took to Instagram and shared his look. In the close up picture, Vicky can be seen in a full grown beard and long hair tied up. Vicky's rugged and unkept look is indeed captivating. Sharing the picture Vicky wrote, "1931, Prison, India. Udham Singh was in prison for possession of prohibited papers "Ghadr-i-Gunj" ("Voice of Revolt"). He was released later but under constant surveillance. Soon, he escaped to Europe and never got to return to India. #SardarUdham #SardarUdhamOnPrime | Oct 16."

In the film, Vicky Kaushal will be seen unraveling the intriguing life of the legendary Indian revolutionary, Sardar Udham Singh. The movie also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles and Amol Parashar in a special appearance.

The film, Sardar Udham, is a story of Sardar Udham Singh, a gallant and patriotic man who fought selflessly and courageously against the British subjugation of India. The film focuses on the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren who were brutally killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919.

They fired 1,650 rounds of bullets. He only fired 6, but the impact of those 6 has got etched deeply into the hearts of freedom fighters and the generations that followed. Recently, the makers released the trailer of the film. The trailer gives a glimpse into the life of Sardar Udham Singh, played by Vicky Kaushal in a never-seen-before avatar. This story showcases undying bravery, fortitude, and fearlessness of an unsung hero, from the deeply buried annals of our history.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the Amazon Original Movie is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar and is set to release on Amazon Prime Video during Dussehra on October 16.

