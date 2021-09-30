Sardar Udham Trailer: Vicky Kaushal brings intriguing, lesser-known story of legendary Indian revolutionary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal

We have seen Vicky Kaushal bringing to screen the story of an undercover spy and the struggles of their families. He pushed the envelope with his national award-winning performance when he told the world the tale of Uri attacks. And now, the Bollywood actor is all set to unravel the intriguing life of the legendary Indian revolutionary, Sardar Udham Singh. The film delves deep into his boundless courage to avenge the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook the British Empire. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles and Amol Parashar in a special appearance.

The trailer of the film was released by the makers during a virtual press con. Going by the video, the film seems like a riveting and intriguing tale. Sharing the trailer with his fans on Instagram, Vicky wrote, "The story of a man unforgotten. The story of a journey unmatched. This is the story of a revolutionary. Trailer out now! #SardarUdham." Watch the trailer of Vicky Kaushal's Udham Singh here:

The film, Sardar Udham, is a story of Sardar Udham Singh, a gallant and patriotic man who fought selflessly and courageously against the British subjugation of India. The film focuses on the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren who were brutally killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919.

They fired 1,650 rounds of bullets. He only fired 6, but the impact of those 6 has got etched deeply into the hearts of freedom fighters and the generations that followed. The trailer gives a glimpse into the life of Sardar Udham Singh, played by Vicky Kaushal in a never-seen-before avatar. This story showcases undying bravery, fortitude, and fearlessness of an unsung hero, from the deeply buried annals of our history. The film focuses on the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham Singh to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren, who were ruthlessly murdered in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the Amazon Original Movie is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar and is set to release on Amazon Prime Video during Dussehra on October 16.