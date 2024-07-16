Vicky Kaushal's most waited birthday post for Katrina Kaif is here now | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : VICKY KAUSHAL'S INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal's birthday post for Katrina Kaif is here now

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif turned 41 today. The actor was last seen in Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas. The film was directed by Andhadhun fame director Sriram Raghavan. For the moment, Katrina has not made any announcements regarding her next project and is seen focusing on her cosmetic business and personal life. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal, who's busy with promotions of Bad Newz, took some time off to post the most awaited birthday post for Katrina.

See Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's photos here

While wishes have been pouring in from all corners of the world for Katrina Kaif, the most awaited one for her fans, came just right in. Vicky took to his Instagram post and shared several unseen romantic photos with her. "Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love!" read his caption. His comment section has been filled with heart emoticons as fans can be seen gushing over the couple.

Watch the post here:

On the work front

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, also featuring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. On the other hand, Vicky is geared for his next release 'Bad Newz'. The film is directed by Anand Tiwari which showcases a comedy tale of heteropaternal superfecundation, witnessing unimaginable fatherhood situations with humour and chaos. The film's trailer promises an extreme emotional rollercoaster ride with rib-tickling humour.

Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Tripti Dimri will be seen in the lead roles. This film is a successor to the 2019 released Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. Bad Newz is co-produced by Anand Tiwari alongside Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Ampritpal Singh Bindra. While Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja do the scripting.

Also Read: There's no good news just 'Bad Newz': Vicky Kaushal refutes Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours