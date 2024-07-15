There's no good news just 'Bad Newz': Vicky Kaushal refutes Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vicky Kaushal refutes Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours.

For the past few months, rumours about Vicky Kaushal's wife actor Katrina Kaif's pregnancy have been floating around. On July 15, Monday, Vicky Kaushal put a stop to these rumours during the promotions. He said, "There's no truth to that."

The actor is in Delhi, busy promoting his upcoming film 'Bad Newz'. He spoke about the rumours saying it is all fake. Vicky also said the couple would be delighted to share the good news when the time comes. "Good news ki baat jo aap ne ki, wo jab aayegi toh (The good news you are talking about), he and Katrina will happily share it with everyone. But until then, there's no truth to that and it is all false. Abhi ke liye Bad Newz kijiye, good news jab aayegi pta chal jaayega (for now, you all enjoy Bad Newz and we will share the good news when the time comes)".

Whereas, Katrina Kaif will be celebrating her 40th birthday on July 16. The actor said they both will be spending quality time together as it's a special day for his wife.

Vicky says, "It's a special day, I will rush back to celebrate her birthday and the idea is to spend quality time together. Bahut time se promotion chal rhi hai (since a long time promotions are going on) and Katrina is also busy travelling. So we will just spend quality time together." On December 9, 2021, Vicky and Katrina got married to each other in Rajasthan.

On the 'Koffee With Karan' show that streams on Hotstar, Katrina mentioned that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and from then onwards romantic things started brewing between them. Talking about her relationship, the actress mentioned that Vicky was never a choice. She said, "I did not even know much about him. She had heard about Vicky but never associated with it. But things took a turn when they both met." Katrina called her relationship with Vicky, an unexpected one and added, "It was my destiny and it was meant to be. Many times she felt so much of coincidences that it felt like a dream to her."

On the other hand, Vicky is getting all ready for his next release 'Bad Newz'. The film is directed by Anand Tiwari which showcases a comedy tale of heteropaternal superfecundation, witnessing unimaginable fatherhood situations with humour and chaos. The film's trailer promises an extreme emotional rollercoaster ride with rin-tickling humour.

Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Tripti Dimri will be seen in the lead roles. This film is a successor to the 2019 released Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. Bad Newz is co-produced by Anand Tiwari alongside Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Ampritpal Singh Bindra. While the scripting is done by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja.

(With ANI Inputs)