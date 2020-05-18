Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ VICKYKAUSHAL09 Vicky Kaushal reveals not doing dishes and dusting on quarantine birthday made him feel like a king

Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, shared a thankful note to friends, family and fans for making his quarantine birthday 'so special'. The Uri actor turned 32 years old on May 16 and celebrated the special day with family amid the coronavirus lockdown. Vicky Kaushal also revealed that he didn't do the dishes or dusting for a day on his birthday and it made him feel like a king.

Sharing details about how his birthday went and how he is so grateful to his loved ones, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "This birthday is the one, I’ll always remember. Homemade cakes, virtual parties with friends across continents… Never knew not doing dishes and dusting for a day could make me feel like a king.” He further writes, “Met no one, but connected with so many. Every call, every message, every poem, all the posts, the sketches, the artwork and what not… It all really made me feel special. All thanks to you, the big family that I’m blessed to be a part of. Man! Quarantine Birthday is so worth the hype.”

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal's quarantine hair cut made much buzz across the internet.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in Udham Singh, a Shoojit Sircar’s biopic on the revolutionary. He will also play Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam. He also has Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama in his kitty.

