Vicky Kaushal recreates Shah Rukh Khan's epic 'Main Hoon Na' scene for Farah Khan; watch video here

Vicky Kaushal channelled his inner Shah Rukh Khan to recreate SRK and Sushmita Sen's epic scene from Main Hoon Naa for Farah Khan. In the video, which has gone viral on social media, Vicky and his team sit in a file as the choreographer walks past them. Looking at her in awe, everyone acts to faint, the moment Farah flips her hair and turns to look at them. In the background, "Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal" from the 2004 film plays.

"When the whole crew dances u know its bn a great shoot! Thank uuuu #croatia @vickykaushal09 u were lovely @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @tripti_dimri," Farah captioned the post. Watch the video here:

Reacting to the video, while Farhan Akhtar said, "Love it," Karan Johar called it, "This is epic." Rakul Preet Singh, Chunky Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan among others too reacted to the video.

Vicky is making sure to have a fun time with choreographer and director Farah Khan during Croatia shoot. Recently, Vicky and Farah were seen teasing Katrina Kaif with a few pictures. In the pictures, Farah and Vicky attempted to make the actress a tad jealous. “Sorry Katrina, he’s found someone else," Farah teased Katrina. The actress said in response, "You are allowed Farah."

For the unversed, Vicky and Tripti's upcoming film is a rom-com from Dharma Productions. It is directed by Anand Tiwari. Ammy Virk is also said to play a part in it. As per reports, the romantic comedy that will see Vicky sporting a new look of a lover boy. While not many details of the film are known, it is clear that Tripti will be paired opposite Kaushal in the film.