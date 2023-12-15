Veteran singer Anoop Ghoshal succumbs to prolonged illness at 77

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Veteran singer Anoop Ghoshal dies at 77

A sad news has come to the fore from Bollywood. The famous singer of Hindi cinema Anoop Ghoshal has succumbed to his prolonged illness. Bengali singer Anoop Ghoshal has passed away at the age of 77. It is being told that Anoop's health has been going bad for a long time. There has been a wave of mourning in the cinema due to the death of Anoop Ghoshal, who gave his melodious voice to the film 'Tujhse Angh Jeevan', the superhit song of the film 'Masoom'.

Singer Anoop Ghoshal is no more

According to news agency PTI news, Anoop Ghoshal breathed his last in Kolkata on December 15. According to the news, Anoop was struggling with increasing age problems. Due to the failure of the organs, Anoop Ghoshal died at 1:40 pm on Friday.

Anoop Ghoshal's name will always be included in the list of famous singers of Hindi cinema. Anoop will always be remembered for the 1983 actor Naseeruddin Shah and actress Shabana Azmi's brilliant film Masoom. Actually, this film did not get angry with this film, this Bengali singer gave his magical voice. People like to listen to this evergreen song of Anoop Ghoshal even today.

