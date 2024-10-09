Veteran Malayalam actor TP Madhavan dies due to age-related ailments

Follow us on Image Source : X TP Madhavan

Veteran Malayalam actor TP Madhavan died at a private hospital in Kollam, Kerala on Wednesday, film industry sources said. He was 88. Madhavan's death occurred while he was being treated at the hospital for various ailments. He had been residing at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram for the past eight years.

TP Madhavan's career at a glance

Starting his film career after the age of 40, Madhavan appeared in over 600 Malayalam films. He was the first general secretary of the Malayalam film actors' association, AMMA. Madhavan made his film debut in 1975 when actor Madhu gave him his first break in Raagam. He last featured in a 2016 release titled Maalgudi Days, which is an emotional suspense thriller.

In later years, he faced difficult times, living in a lodge in Thiruvananthapuram before a serial director took him to Gandhi Bhavan. Afterwards, he made a few more appearances in serials and films. Some of his popular TV shows include Moonnumani, Priyamanasi, Valayam, Ente Manasaputhri, and Daya, among many others.

In recent years, Madhavan has been suffering from age-related ailments.

Kerala CM expresses condolenses

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences on the demise of Madhavan. He said that Madhavan was a talented actor who portrayed a variety of characters in over 600 films. The chief minister recalled that even during his final years at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram, Madhavan continued to act in television serials.

