TMKOC fame Shailesh Lodha returns to TV with THIS show, actor plays role of an advocate | Know more details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shailesh Lodha

Shailesh Lodha, who rose to fame after his role as Taarak Mehta in TMKOC became a household name, is all set to begin another innings on television. The actor has been roped in to play the role of an advocate in a new show, Advocate Anjali Awasthi. In the show, he will be seen playing Ramesh Patel, who is an advocate and comes to help the titular character of Anjali with her new case. Shailesh Lodha even shared a glimpse of his character from the new show and wrote, ''Jai Dwarkadhish.''

See the post:

Earlier this week, he even shared a short promo from the show wherein he can be seen assisting and motivating Anjali to fight the case, which she decided to quit. In the promo, he is also seen assuring Anjali that he will be helping her just like God Krishna helped Arjun in Mahabharat.

Fans reaction

Soon after Shailesh Lodha's post went viral on social media, netizens were quick enought to express their views on his return to TV after two years. One user wrote, ''Bichare Mehta Sahab, Jahan bhi jaaye "ANJALI" se peecha nehi chura sakte.'' ''Really excited to see you back in fiction TV series sir,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Mehta saheb kaha aagya aap ... Fire brigade ki acchi kahasi naukri chorke.''

About Advocate Anjali Awasthi show

The show features Shritama Mitra, Ankit Raizada, Indrakshi Dey, Vicky Singh Kashyap, and Aman Mishra in key roles. It airs on Star Plus and Disney Plus Hotstar. So far, 60 episodes of Advocate Anjali Awasthi has been aired. For the unversed, Shailesh Lodha quietly quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and alleged the makers of the show of non-payment of dues.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar sends special message for Singham Again team, apologises for missing trailer launch event

Also Read: 70th National Awards: Manoj Bajpayee receives fourth National Award from President Droupadi Murmu for Gulmohar