Akshay Kumar sends special message for Singham Again team, apologises for missing trailer launch event

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Singham Again will hit the big screens on Diwali this year

'Sooryavanshi' Akshay Kumar, who plays a pivotal role in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, virtually attended the trailer launch of the film on Monday as he is currently busy with the shooting of his next, Housefull 5, in London. He marked his presence at the event via a video message. In the clip, he urged fans to support the film and also sent love to his co-stars, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Speaking in Hindi, Akshay shared, "I want to apologise as I could not attend the Singham 3 trailer launch in person today. But looking at this housefull theatre has given me so much joy. I remember during the pandemic, there was a 50 per cent occupancy, yet people turned up to watch my and Rohit Shetty's film, Sooryavanshi. You herped it become a blockbuster. Please give that kind of support to Singham Again as well."

The trailer of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh was released on Monday. The nearly 5-minute long star-studded trailer is packed with action scenes and iconic dialogues.

As per the trailer, Singham Again is highly inspired by Ramayana and the characters of the film are presented as modern interpretations for the audience. In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor. He represents the modern Ram. The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'.

In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, who reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi. A new addition Deepika Padukone is introduced as 'Lady Singham' in the Cop Universe.

Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in supporting roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both films were massive box office successes. Singham Again will hit the box office this Diwali. It will face a box-office clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Also Read: Isabelle Kaif, Pulkit Samrat recreate DDLJ's iconic train scene in Suswagatam Khushamadeed's teaser