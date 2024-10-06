Isabelle Kaif, Pulkit Samrat recreate DDLJ's iconic train scene in Suswagatam Khushamadeed's teaser

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER Suswagatam Khushamadeed will release in cinemas on November 22.

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif recreated the iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge train scene with Pulkit Samrat in the teaser unveiled by the makers of an upcoming film, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. Taking to Instagram, Pulkit and Isabelle jointly shared the teaser and wrote, ''With lots of gratitude, presenting the teaser of #SuswagatamKhushamadeed ! Aman aur Noor ki more than a love story ;) Trailer out soon. Movie out on 22nd November, at a theatre near you.''

See the teaser:

In the teaser, Pulkit Samrat's character Aman Sharma dressed as the groom stands at the entrance of a train, while Isabelle who plays Noor Jahan in the film, is seen running towards him. The iconic scene of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's blockbuster cult classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is recreated in the film.

Soon after the teaser was shared, netizens were quick enough and started flooding the comment section. One user wrote, ''Can't wait for you to capture our hearts and big screen.'' ''Here for isa's Big Bollywood movie,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''OMG !! IT'S FINALLY HAPPENING!''

Suswagatam Khushamadeed marks Isabelle Kaif's debut project in Bollywood. The romantic drama also stars Sahil Ved, Priyanka Singh and Manu Rishi Chadha in pivotal roles. Directed by Dhiraj Kumar and Produced by Shravan Kumar Agarwal, Anil Agarwal, Dhiraj Kumar, Deepak Dhar and Azaan Ali.

Suswagatam Khushamadeed will hit the theatres on November 22, 2024. Meanwhile, Pulkit recently appeared in the third installment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show Made in Heaven Season 2.

