HIBOX Scam: Actor Rhea Chakraborty gets Delhi Police's notice | Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rhea Chakraborty

After Elvish Yadav and Bharti Singh, Bollywood diva Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by Delhi Police in connection with a app-based scam that defrauded investors of nearly Rs 500 crore. As per the latest report by India TV's Atul Bhatia, the police called the actress for questioning at the cyber cell office in Dwarka on October 9, 2024. The fraud involved the promotion of the 'HIBOX' mobile application, which promised users guaranteed returns on their investments but turned out to be a front for illegal activities.

Earlier this month, a police spokesperson said that over 500 complaints had been registered against the app, with victims alleging they were lured into investing by popular online personalities who advertised it on their social media platforms. The scam affected around 30,000 individuals who fell prey to promises of quick returns from mystery box shopping and investment schemes promoted through influencer-led campaigns.

The IFSO unit of Delhi Police dismantled a syndicate operating through the HIBOX app, which defrauded approximately 30,000 people by promising guaranteed returns on investments. The scam was allegedly promoted by several other popular social media influencers and YouTubers as well.

Who all promoted the HIBOX app?

According to the Delhi Police, many victims were introduced to the app through promotions by high-profile YouTubers and influencers, who advertised the app to their millions of followers. The list of individuals under investigation includes YouTubers Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Lakshay Choudhary, Purav Jha, and comedian Bharti Singh. In total, nine influencers were part of the promotional campaign for the app.

Many of the victims were drawn to the platform after watching sponsored content from the influencers, leading them to believe in the legitimacy of the scheme.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 18 new promo: Salman Khan interacts with AI versions of his past and future | WATCH