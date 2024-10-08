70th National Awards: Manoj Bajpayee receives fourth National Award from President Droupadi Murmu for Gulmohar

Follow us on Image Source : X Manoj Bajpayee receives fourth National Award for Gulmohar

The 70th National Awards are being presented today, on 8 October at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. On this occasion, President Droupadi Murmu is presenting the award to all the winners. Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee received his fourth National Film Award on Tuesday. He received this honour for his performance in the OTT film Gulmohar.

Manoj Bajpayee! The Man Of The Hour

President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to Manoj at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan in the national capital. On winning the award, Manoj expressed gratitude and thanked the director and other co-stars of the film. He said that it is a big thing when such a small film makes its presence felt at the National Film Awards. "I feel honoured. I cannot take all the credit myself. I thank my director, who offered me this film, and everyone who worked with me, all the co-stars who supported my work," the actor said.

Manoj Bajpayee further added, "I also thank my audience, who gave me love. Directed by Rahul V Chittela, 'Gulmohar' revolves around the Batra family of several generations, who are ready to move out of their 34-year-old family home - Gulmohar and how this change in their lives is a rediscovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family, with secrets and insecurities."

A look at all the winners

Best Feature Film: Aattam (Drama)

Best Popular Film: Kantara

Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, & Comic): Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva

Best Directorial Debut Film: Fauja

Best Lead Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Actress: Nithya Menen (Thiruchitrambalam) (Tamil), Manasi Parekh (Kutch Express) (Gujarati)

Best Supporting Actor: Pawan Raj Malhotra, Fauja (Haryanvi)

Best Supporting Actress: Neena Gupta (Height) (Hindi)

Best Child Artist: Sripath, Malikappuram (Malayalam)

Best Playback Singer Male: Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra Part 1

Best Playback Singer Female: Saudi Vellakka Bombay Jayashree for CC.225/2009 (Malayalam)

Best Cinematography: Ravi Varman for Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 (Tamil)

Best Dialogue Writer: Arpita Mukherjee and Rahul V Chittela (Gulmohar (Hindi))

Best Screenplay: Anand Ekarshi for Aattam (Play)

Best Sound Design: Anand Krishnamurthy for Ponniyin Selvan Part 1

Best Editing: Mahesh Bhuvanend for Aattam (The Play)

Best Production Design: Anand Adhya for Aparajito (Bengali)

Best Costume Designer: Niki Joshi (Kutch Express) (Gujarati)

Best Makeup: Somnath Kundu for Aparajito (Bengali)

Best Music Director (Lyrics): Pritam for Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva (Hindi)

Best Music Director (BGM): AR Rahman, Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Naushad Sardar Khan for Fauja (Haryanvi)

Best Choreography: Satish Krishnan, Thirichitrambalam (Tamil)

Best Action Direction Award: Anbariv (KGF Chapter 2) (Kannada)

Best Assamese Film: Emuthi Puthi

Best Bengali Film: Kaberi Antardhan

Best Hindi Film: Gulmohar

Best Kannada Film: KGF Chapter 2

Best Marathi Film: Valvi

Best Malayalam Film: Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009

Best Odia Film: Daman

Best Punjabi Film: Baaghi Di Dhi

Best Tamil Film: Ponniyin Selvan Part 1

Best Telugu Film: Karthikeya 2

Best Tiwa Film: Sikkasal

