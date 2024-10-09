Karan Johar shares pictures with Ayan Mukerji from National Award ceremony, says 'what a day to celebrate'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar

Karan Johar and the director of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji, are on cloud nine as their film bagged the coveted National Film Award on Tuesday. Celebrating the achievement, KJo shared a series of pictures of himself along with the director of Brahmastra on his Instagram handle. Karan and Ayan, who collaborated for Brahmastra, were felicitated with the National Film Award for Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming and Comic) at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony held at the Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday evening.

The first photo captures Karan alongside Ayan Mukerji. The duo can be seen smiling while proudly wearing their medals and holding the prestigious award. The next image he posted of himself with the award. The album also has a video capturing the memorable moment when he walked onto the stage to receive the award.

''Every time I step onto this stage, it's always a different feeling of magic. But there's one feeling that always remains - gratitude. Thank you @mib_india for the constant support & strength for our film fraternity to tell stories and bring it to the people of our nation. And thank you to the audience, for the bountiful love that you shower. This is the third time for me on stage, and the magnanimity of it all is not lost on me. And what a day to celebrate - since today also marks 44 years of @dharmamovies!@ayan_mukerji, here's to #Brahmastra being etched in history,'' Karan wrote in the caption.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the trilogy by Ayan Mukerji The first part featured Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shah Rukh Khan.

