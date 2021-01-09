Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal to tie knot this year? Look what Bollywood's most eligible bachelors said

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Is the most awaited wedding of the year 2021 going to happen? Yes, we are talking about popular actor Varun Dhawan and his designer girlfriend Natasha Dalal, who are among the most popular Bollywood celebrities expected to tie the knot. Natasha is Varun’s childhood friend and their wedding has been the talk of the town for the longest time now. The duo reportedly had plans to marry in the year 2020 but coronavirus, however, did not let that happen.

Now, in a recent interview with Filmfare, Varun confirms to tie the knot with Natasha this year. He said that provided the Covid-19 situation gets better, he and Natasha might just tie the knot. He stated, “Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty”.

Varun and Natasha have known each other for a very long time and have been in a relationship for several years. On Kareena Kapoor's radio show What Women Want, Varun opened up about getting married to Natasha and said, “See, marriage, coming into this time period when you have been with someone for so long... I felt like getting married after I saw my brother and my bhabhi. When I saw my niece Niara, I was like, ‘This is good.’”

Varun also revealed that he and Natasha would have liked to be in a live-in relationship but his family wants to see them get married.

“Natasha and her parents have been pretty chill in that sense but I think after a certain period, you decide that you want to live with each other. She and I wouldn’t have minded a live-in relationship but my parents wanted us... Because I have my own place now,” he said.

Meanwhile, the two have known each other since their childhood days as they were in the same school.

See their pics here: