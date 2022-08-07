Urfi Javed slams Chahatt Khanna for making 'cheap' fashion remarks on her outfit: 'Two ex-husbands...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHAHATT KHANNA/URFI JAVED Chahatt Khanna and Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed, who recently changed her name to Uorfi, slammed Chahatt Khanna for making 'nasty' and 'cheap' fashion remarks about her dressing. Khanna took to social media calling out Urfi's fashion outing. She made remarks by sharing a collage of Urfi's images of her wearing a yellow dupatta dress on a recent outing. Later, Urfi attacked her back and called Chahat a 'hypocrite.'

Chahatt Khanna's post

Chahatt shared Urfi's pictures on her Instagram Story and wrote a long note. "Who wears this? And on streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? Its easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you'll are promoting to our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you'll will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHAHATT KHANNAChahatt Khanna's Instagram Story

Urfi Javed hits back at Chahat Khanna

Urfi, in a series of screenshots, snapped back at Chahatt, saying "At least I don't buy followers! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview, I was dressed for an interview which is non of your business, you're just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. @chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business, why didn't you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn't judge you for your TWO divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me?" ALSO READ: Uorfi Javed’s co-ord set made of blue wire becomes meme material, fans say 'Urfi ji jara 5mtr dena'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URFI JAVED Urfi Javed hits back at Chahat Khanna

Later, she shared a picture of Chahatt showing her bare back to the lens, and added, "So you're allowed to post such pictures on social media for the entire world to see ? Social media pe toh asli log Nahi hote na? You are jealous my love and also you are a bully. I feel sad for your daughter. What kind of mother they have. Sh*t," she wrote. Uorfi also wrote, "At least I earn my own money not living off my 2 ex husbands alimony! @chahattkhanna I ain't coming to you judging how you love your life. Idk what these aunties have against me lol."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URFI JAVED Urfi Javed hits back at Chahat Khanna

Right after this, Chahatt shared her response in reaction to Urfi's comments. "I dont Need to be a part of this drama but its essential to let my followers know, people talk and few bark a lot, but people who know me they know I've worked hard to come here and achieve a lifestyle and not alimony, pls go check records first before talking, haven't taken a single penny ever, also my divorce could have been easily targeted, everyone knows abt this. But people with class would never do that, also I'm not expecting class from classless people nor paid media. A baki jisko jo acha lagta hai likho.. mera kya (Write whatever you want. What is it to me)," she wrote. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed urges people to support Ranveer Singh 'without dragging her.' Here's why

Image Source : INSTGARAM/CHAHATT KHANNAChahatt Khanna's response

Meanwhile, Urfi has caught everybody's attention because of her eccentric fashion choices. She has been constantly making headlines because of her bold looks.

Latest Entertainment News