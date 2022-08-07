Urfi Javed hospitalised, shares pictures saying 'I was constantly ignoring my health'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URFI JAVED Urfi Javed

Urfi (Uorfi) Javed is not keeping well. The Bigg Boss OTT fame, who keeps her fans entertained with her public outings and fashion choices, recently shared a picture of herself from a hospital bed. The actress informed that she was constantly ignoring her health.

Urfi Javed's Instagram Post

Urfi took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture of herself having the hospital food. Seeing the expressions on her face, it seems that she is not liking the food. Urfi said that she kept on ignoring her health and had to be admitted to a hospital. "Got too much time while I’m here. Yes, this happened, I kept ignoring my health and now," she wrote.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URFI JAVED Urfi Javed

According to ETimes, Urfi Javed has been vomiting for the last two-three days and had a high fever, around 103-104 degrees, after which she got admitted to a hospital. She will now be undergoing a few tests to figure out exactly what has happened to her. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed slams Chahatt Khanna for making 'cheap' fashion remarks on her outfit: 'Two ex-husbands...

Urfi Javed-Chahatt Khanna's spat

Urfi is always in news for her sartorial choices. Recently, there had been a war of words between her and Chahatt Khanna after the latter called out Urfi on Instagram for her fashion sense. Urfi slammed Khanna for making 'nasty' and 'cheap' fashion remarks about her dressing. Khanna took to social media calling out Urfi's fashion outing. She made remarks by sharing a collage of Urfi's images of her wearing a yellow dupatta dress on a recent outing. Later, Urfi attacked her back and called Chahat a 'hypocrite.'

Chahatt shared Urfi's pictures on her Instagram Story and wrote "Who wears this? And on streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? Its easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you'll are promoting to our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you'll will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom." ALSO READ: Urfi Javed urges people to support Ranveer Singh 'without dragging her.' Here's why

Urfi, in a series of screenshots, snapped back at Chahatt, saying "At least I don't buy followers! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview, I was dressed for an interview which is non of your business, you're just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. @chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business, why didn't you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn't judge you for your TWO divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me?"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URFI JAVEDUrfi Javed's Instagram Story

Latest Entertainment News