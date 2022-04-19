Urfi Javed gets massively trolled for wearing two pants, netizens say 'bhai khatarnak hai ye'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URFI JAVED Urfi Javed styles two pants together!

Each time Urfi Javed is spotted by the paparazzi, her outfit becomes the talk of the town. She recently grabbed eyeballs when she stepped out wearing a backless top with two pairs of pants. Several pictures and videos have surfaced online in which Urfi is seen flaunting her new look. Basically, she teamed up her green bralette top with two brown coloured pants - one that she is wearing and the other pinned diagonally with her other pair of pants. The Bigg Boss OTT fame took to Instagram and shared the details of her look. Urfi revealed that her top was made from an old shirt's collar and sleeves. "Pant shirt in my style !! This top is made from the sleeves and collar of my old shirt !! Hair @geetajaiswal422_ Make up mee Outfit @shwetaswardrobe Design meee Styling meee Shot by @sk_click_a_world @theterracejuhu Ps - no fake lashes (sic).

Take a look:

While some of the social media users appreciated Urfi for her bold fashion statement, there's a section of social media users who trolled her for sporting two pants. "When you can't decide which size fits you better.. So why not take them both," a Twitter user commented. "When you get two trousers in buy 1 get 2 offer," another one wrote. A user also said, "Bhai ye khatarnak hai."

"Kuch bhi matlab kuch bhi. Zyada kapde pehney ke chakkar mein pant ke upar pant pehn li," an Instagram user quipped.

Recently, Urfi took to Instagram and surprised netizens by skipping a rope in a saree. She shared a clip, in which she is seen wearing a floral print saree and then all of sudden she started skipping a rope while she had her high heels on.

"Ok can skip in saree and heels !! Beat that," Urfi captioned the post.

For the unversed, Urfi rose to fame with her stint on 'Bigg Boss OTT', and ever since she has been making headlines for her peculiar fashion sense.

