UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offers condolences to Dilip Kumar's family, fans

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condoled the death of legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar who had an international following. "We send our deep condolences to his family, his legions of fans throughout the world," Guterres's Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said. In a sign of Kumar's sway beyond India, it was a Pakistani journalist who mentioned the actor's death to Dujarric at his daily briefing.

The Tragedy King of Bollywood breathed his last on July 7. He was admitted to the hospital on June 30 due to age-related illness. While Kumar's wife Saira Banu has assured fans that the actor's condition is stable. It was only a short-lived glimmer of hope. The 98-year-old actor's fandom spread across the world a" beyond South Asia and especially into the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean.

Dilip Kumar was honoured with a state funeral on Wednesday evening at 5 pm in Mumbai. Kumar's nephew actor Ayub Khan and Banu's nephew among other relatives were present at the cemetery for the funeral. Many Bollywood celebrities arrived at Dilip Kumar's residence on Wednesday to pay their last respects. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek and director-producer Subhash Ghai were present at the funeral to pay their last respects.

Kumar, who was born in pre-Independence Peshawar that is now in Pakistan, starred in over 60 films during his 54-year movie career and also produced movies.

Dilip Kumar is most famous for his work in films like "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", "Shakti" and "Karma", among others.

