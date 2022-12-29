Twinkle Khanna Birthday: Akshay Kumar posts funny video; actress recalls time with dad Rajesh Khanna

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR, TWINKLE KHANNA Twinkle Khanna shares birthday with her superstar father Rajesh Khanna

Twinkle Khanna celebrated her 48th birthday on Thursday, which also happened to be the birth anniversary of her late father, superstar Rajesh Khanna. To mark the occasion, her actor husband, Akshay Kumar shared a humorous video on Instagram to wish his wife and author a happy 48th birthday. In the video, Twinkle is seen singing and dancing with enthusiasm while getting ready to step outside in a green outfit. Akshay jokingly commented on the video, telling Twinkle that she should stop singing and expressing his love for her.

"While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I’m glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing.. And Happy birthday Tina," he wrote while sharing the video.

Twinkle's birthday, which fell on a Thursday, was shared with her late father, Rajesh Khanna. In honor of both their birthdays, Twinkle had posted a nostalgic childhood photo with her father. To celebrate her own birthday as well as that of her late father on Instagram, she walked down memory lane and pulled out a memorable moment. In the black and white photo, a young Twinkle is seen in a frock while Rajesh Khanna smiles and plays with her. Twinkle, who was once an actress but is now a writer, referred to the occasion as "bittersweet" in her Instagram caption. The photo received a lot of love and support from celebrities such as Malaika Arora and Bobby Deol, who left heart emoticons in the comments.

For the unversed, Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar and the couple has two children, a son Aarav and a daughter Nitara. She is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths, University of London and celebrated Christmas there, as seen in the background of the video.

