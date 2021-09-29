Twinkle Khanna-Akshay Kumar's funny journey from 'Jab We Met to What The Heck'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLE KHANNA Twinkle Khanna-Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khanna or Mrs Funny Bones has the best anecdotes when it comes to explaining marriage, life of a mother with two kids and the pros and cons of being popular. Time and again, Khanna has set the laughter ball rolling with her quirky, witty and of course funny social media posts. This time, in her latest Instagram post she explains the dynamics of a married couple. Her husband and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar too features in the post.

In a series of candid photos of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, the actress-turned-author takes us on a short but relatable journey of every married couple. She explains how every conversation starts with 'best smile' and ends up in a situation where you barely manage to 'knock your coffee over'. She likes to call this 'From Jab We Met to What The Heck'.

"My niece took a series of pictures while we were chatting away and I think this is pretty much a representation of most marriages. You start off with your best smile and it goes progressively downhill:) The last picture is of me trying to intimidate him but managing to knock over my coffee instead! From Jab We Met to What The Heck!" she captioned the series of photos followed by hashtags, #marriagediaries #bestfriends. Take a look:

Twinkle's post made her fans, colleagues and co-stars chuckle. Her comment section is filled with compliments for the Bollywood couple and remarks sharing how funny they found the post and caption.

"Whatever may or may not be happening in the marriage .. you both look good enough to eat, one after another without a palette cleanser," commented actress Tisca Chopra who has shared screen space with Akshay in films like Good Newwz and OMG :Oh My God.

Tennis Player Mahesh Bhupathi and actress Anita Hassanandani too reacted to the post by dropping laughing emojis in the comment box.

Fans also have quirky reactions to the post. "The last pic... twinkle is like, ek lagaungi kheench k!" wrote a user, while another said, "Jorr jorr se bol ke logo ko scheme btaa de." Several others complimented the good looking couple.

On the work front, Akshay is awaiting the release of his film 'Sooryanvanshi'. He will also be seen in 'Ram Setu' and 'Bachchan Pandey'.