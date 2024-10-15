TV heartthrob to films and OTT, a look at Rajiv Khandelwal's acting journey | Birthday Special

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Read Rajiv Khandelwal birthday special here

Rajiv Khandelwal turned 49 today on Wednesday. The actor is known for his films like Aamir and Table No. 21. But did you know that the Jaipur-born actor started his journey from Indian television? Rajiv may now be known as a fun host and film actor, but he began his acting journey on the small screen and won the audience with his effortless performances. On the occasion of his birthday, let's have a look at Rajiv Khandelwal's filmography.

Television

In television, Rajiv is known as an actor with a wide range of performances and a powerful presence on screen. He started his career in the early 2000s and became well-known for his roles in popular TV shows like Kahin To Hoga, and Left Right Left. He has played many different types of characters, from romantic leads to more complicated personalities, showing his talent as an actor on the small screen.

Films

In 2008, he started his acting career in Bollywood with the movie Aamir. This was a very important moment in his career. He also won the Filmfare Awards for Best Male Debut for Aamir. After that, he acted in many movies like Soundtrack (2011), Shaitan (2011), Table No. 21 (2013), and Samrat & Co (2015).

OTT

He made a comeback and made a start in web shows with the series 'Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.' He also worked in Dharma Productions' series Showtime, directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. The Disney+Hostar series features Naseeruddin Shah, Emran Hashmi and Rajeev.

Other than acting Rajiv has also authored and produced a documentary titled Samarpan. Among the shows that Rajeev has hosted are "Sacch Ka Saamna" and "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa." He will next be seen in Screwdriver, Arsalaan and Rangraas. However, their release dates are not yet announced. These three projects are in the production phase.

