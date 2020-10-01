Trisha Krishnan recalls how her life changed 21 years ago when she was crowned Miss Chennai

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TRISHAKRISHNAN Trisha Krishnan recalls how her life changed 21 years ago

Actress Trisha Krishnan's life changed when 21 years ago she was crowned Miss Chennai. September 30th will always remain special for the actress as it was the same day when won the crown. On Wednesday, Trisha went down the memory lane and shared a picture of one of her most important days in life. "30.9.1999 - The day my life changed. Miss Chennai 1999," she wrote. Fans and friends flooded the actress's comments with beautiful compliments. Actress Lakshmi Machu wrote, "The only thing different I see of you now is your lip colour... you haven't changed one bit." Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar commented: "I remember this day."

Trisha Krishnan was a teen when she ventured into modeling and also won a couple of beauty pageants. In 1999 when Trisha won Miss Chennai, she was also crowned Miss Salem. Later in 2001, she also participated in Miss India pageant and won the Beautiful Smile title.

In the same year when she won Miss Chennai, Trisha bagged a small role in the film Jodi. Then she worked in many Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movies. She stepped in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's 2010 film Khatta Meetha.

