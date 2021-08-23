Tom Cruise gulps down two chicken tikka masala at Asha Bhosle's restaurant in Birmingham

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ASHAS_UK Tom Cruise eats two chicken tikka masala at Asha's

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is in England for the shoot of his upcoming film Mission impossible 7. Taking a break from his hectic shoot, the Top Gun actor visited legendary singer Asha Bhosle's restaurant in Birmingham and enjoyed Indian food. Going by the reports in Birmingham Live, Tom Cruise spent two hours at Asha's while he was shooting in the Midlands. He ordered their popular chicken tikka masala with extra spices and enjoyed it soo much that he ordered it again.

Asha Bhosle took to Twitter to express her happiness that Tom Cruise liked the food at her restaurant and said that she is looking forward to hosting him again. She tweeted, "I was very happy to hear that Mr. Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha's (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soon."

Asha's general manager Nouman Farooqui also shared the picture on the restaurant's social media with the caption, "It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Tom Cruise to Asha's Birmingham yesterday evening...Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again - The greatest compliment."

Tom Cruise's much-anticipated actioner "Mission: Impossible 7" was in the headlines earlier this year after the crew tested positive for covid and the filming came to a stop. Before that, audio had also leaked of Tom Cruise berating members of the crew of MI7 for apparently not following COVID-19 guidelines.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, "Mission: Impossible 7" also features Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales.

Meanwhile, Asha Bhosle launched her singing career at the tender age of 10, and over the past seven decades, has sung more than 12,000 songs for over 1,000 films, including Hindi and Marathi, besides singing in 20 Indian and foreign languages, and performing at scores of solo and group concerts in India and abroad.

She has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2000), the Padma Vibhushan (2008), two National Awards for 'Umrao Jaan' (1981) and 'Ijaazat' (1986), 7 Filmfare Awards, 17 other awards of Maharashtra government, 3 MTV and one Channel V awards, BBC Lifetime Achievement Award (2002), and the Lata Mangeshkar Award of Madhya Pradesh Government, among many others.