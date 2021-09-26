Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TISCA CHOPRA Tisca Chopra reveals her Instagram account hacked, posts deleted; asks fans to be cautious

Actor Tisca Chopra on Sunday said her official Instagram account has been hacked. Though her account was compromised, Chopra managed to share a message of caution with her followers. "You guys must know how much I love interacting with y'all here on the gram..I love sharing my life, work and fun content with you ..Sadly my account has been hacked, a lot of my posts deleted and my account messed with ..The lovely peeps at @instagram along with the cyber crime cell assure me that this will be dealt with very fast .. and with strong consequences for the hacker(s)," she wrote.

Chopra also told her followers not to "click on any links or DMs" from her account. "Commenting on posts and liking them is safe..Have a great #Sunday," she added. Earlier this year, actor Esha Deol and veteran singer Asha Bhosle also fell prey to hacking.

Meanwhile, Chopra is all set to direct a feature film. The shooting of the project will likely take place by the end of this year. For the unversed, Tisca has earlier helmed a short film, titled 'Rubaru'.

On donning multiple hats, she said, "It may be because I get bored easily, or maybe the fact that I do get diverse ideas about many things that require different platforms. However, I enjoy the fact that I am able to flip from one thing to something totally different." Tisca feels lucky on getting different opportunities to explore different things so far.

"I enjoyed directing Rubaru, and now I am looking very much forward to directing my first feature film directorial by year-end. Writing comes naturally to me, and I feel privileged that my publishers have had faith in me and keep giving me a chance to write. Acting, of course, is my mainstay, my bread and butter. So yes, luckily I have had a chance to dabble in very many things. I seem to have the energy for all of them, and I enjoy them all, so why not do them all," she added.

On the acting front, Tisca will be seen in 'Fear' and 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.

