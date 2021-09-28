Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2 locks Eid 2022 release

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGERJACKIESHROFF Tiger, Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2 locks Eid 2022

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria-starrer 'Heropanti 2' will be released on Eid 2022. It will be released on April 29. The movie will have a face-off with the Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn-starrer 'May Day' at the box office on April 29, 2022.

Tiger took to Instagram to make the announcement. He also shared the first poster of the film. "Happy to announce that our film #Heropanti2 will be releasing in theatres near you on Eid 2022! Agli Eid bitayenge aapke saath #sajidnadiadwala@khan_ahmedasas @tarasutaria @nawazuddin._siddiqui @arrahman @rajat__aroraa @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson," Tiger wrote as the caption.

While Tara wrote, "Thrilled to announce HEROPANTI2 will be in cinemas on Eid.. April 29, 2022."

The new poster of the action-packed film unveiled Tara's look for the first time. The actors could be seen dressed in black and appears like secret agents. While Tiger looks sauve as always in black coat pants and a white shirt underneath, Tara looks alluring in a black off-shoulder bodycon dress. For the unversed, apart from Tiger, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are also a part of the film.

Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan will helm the film. He has earlier directed Tiger Shroff in 'Baaghi 2' and 'Baaghi 3'.

'Heropanti', released in 2014, marked the debut of Tiger and Kriti Sanon. Sajid Nadiadwala, who produced the film, will also produce the sequel.

The movie was earlier slated to release on December 3 this year, then the makers postponed the date to May 6, 2022, after the Maharashtra government announced that all theatres and cinema halls will be allowed to reopen from October 22. In the latest development, the makers have fixed the final release date and preponed it to April 22, next year.