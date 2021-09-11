Thalaivii: Jayalalithaa wanted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and not Kangana Ranaut to play her role in biopic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT, AISHWARYAFC Thalaivii: Jayalalithaa wanted Aishwarya Rai and not Kangana Ranaut to play her role in the biopic

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is currently soaking in the success of her recently released film Thalaivii. The film is being well received by fans and critics alike. Recently, veteran actress Simi Garewal attended a special screening of the film hosted by Kangana Ranaut. After watching the film, she took to her Twitter handle to review the film. The actress stated that although she doesn’t approve of Kangana’s radical comments, she supports her acting talent. Simi also revealed that although Jayalalithaa wanted Aishwarya Rai for her biopic, she would have approved of Kangana’s act.

She wrote, "Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut's radical comments..I do support her acting talent. In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud hv approved of Kangana's portrayal. As for @thearvindswamy he is MGR reincarnate!!"

Responding to a comment on her tweet, Simi further praised Arvind Swamy for his role as MGR. She wrote, "You forget he is Arvind Swamy! You believe he REALLY is MGR! But they left out JJ's childhood..I wish they hadn't. It would have had a stronger impact in the story of Jayalalithaa.. but that's only my opinion."

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Rampal, Prasoon Joshi have also loved Kangana's portrayal as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii.

Thalaivii showcases the varied aspects of Jayalalithaa's life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema, as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader who changed the course of the state's politics.