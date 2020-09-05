Image Source : TWITTER/AAMIRKHAN Teachers' Day 2020: Aamir Khan shares group photo thanking his teachers

When it comes to memories from his student days, actor Aamir Khan evidently remembers each and every teacher who taught him. Aamir took to his verified Facebook and Twitter accounts to share a group photo with his teachers on the occasion of Teachers' Day on Saturday. "Thank you", he wrote, along with a folded hands emoji. He also mentioned the names of all the teachers featured in the photograph.

"Lucky you to have such great teacher's.. it was the reunion time you got that!" commented a fan on Aamir's Facebook post. Many fans also recalled his films "3 Idiots" and "Taare Zameen Par", where he played an exceptional student and a caring teacher respectively. Have a look at his post here:

"You have played the role of most fantastic teacher ever in Taare Zameen Par. Nikumbh sir would remain an inspirational character forever for all the teachers! Happy teacher's day," wrote a fan.

"Great Sir. Happy Teachers Day!!! Wish every teachers should have a quality of Nikumbh Sir and every student should have an attitude like Phoonsuk Wangdu," commented another fan.

Aamir Khan recently courted controversy after he met the First Lady of Turkey, Emine Erdogan, while shooting for his upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha" in the country. A few comments on his Teachers' Day post trolled the actor over the incident.

"Hello Aamir! I'm waiting with great enthusiasm in Turkey. I hope to see you again," commented a user.

"Wers turkeys first lady?" quipped another user.

On the work front, Aamir will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which is an official remake of Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Secret Superstar helmer Adavit Chandan will be helming the project which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

-With IANS inputs

