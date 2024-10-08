Tara Sutaria hints at big movie announcement, says it's completely different from what we have seen on screen

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tara Sutaria hints at big movie announcement

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria marked her film debut in 2019 with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday starrer 'Student Of The Year 2'. She moved everyone with her last OTT release 'Apurva' in November 2023. But since then there has been a radio silence on the work front. Her upcoming projects have been kept out of media attention, however, in an exclusive chat with India TV, Tara spoke about her next film.

Tara Sutaria hints at a big movie announcement

Tara Sutaria attended Suroskie skin care and hair care brand's promotional event in Delhi, where she spoke about her upcoming film. When asked about her next release, Tara said that she's unable to share much details but would like her fans to know that it is going to be a completely new arena for her. "I am sure we are coming up with an announcement very soon. This is going to be very different from what people have seen me do before," said the SOTY 2 actor.

Tara also added that this project will be very different from what we have seen on the big screen, not only from her but others too. "This statement will make more sense when the announcement is made, but yeah wait for it," concluded the Bollywood star.

Tara Sutaria's hair care hack!

For the unversed, Tara Sutaria has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Suroskie’s hair care range. When asked about a hair care hack the actor emphasised on less being more. "We actors always have to take extra care of our hair and skin as we are constantly under make-up and styling. But I try to take care of my hair after all the styling and heat pressed on them. I am really inspired by my grandmother as she had long and strong hair till her last days. She used to do chumpi (massaging hair after oiling) a lot. So that is something that I also try to do regularly. After recognising your type of hair, choose an oil and massage your hair with it regularly, is what I'll tell everyone," Tara told India TV.

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer to be launched at Jaipur's Raj Mandir with star cast | Deets Inside