Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer to be launched at Jaipur's Raj Mandir with star cast | Deets Inside

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer to be Launched in Jaipur

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will have a grand trailer launch for their upcoming film. The legendary Raj Mandir Cinema, also known as "Cinema Ka Mandir," in Jaipur is the venue for the much-awaited trailer unveiling of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is sure to be an amazing fan fest. The film's ensemble cast, which includes Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Kartik Aaryan, will be present at the trailer launch.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer launch venue

Raj Mandir, with its breathtaking architecture and rich film history, provides the ideal setting for this grand celebration. The launch is more than just the trailer; it's a celebration of the film's legacy and fans' affection for the franchise. The team behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 wants to create an electric atmosphere.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Theme

The film's intrigue revolves around the fiery clash between Rooh Baba (Karthik Aaryan) and the famous Manjulika (Vidya Balan). This rivalry is sure to add a fascinating element to the story, as fans eagerly anticipate how their clash will unfold. As the festive season approaches, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' promises to be a must-see cinematic event for Diwali, blending humour and horror in a captivating plot.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast and release date

Since its publication, the trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has sparked fan interest and received tremendous responses on social media. The third instalment aims to combine horror, comedy, and tension, a formula that has previously captivated audiences. Anees Bazmee directs while Bhushan Kumar produces. On November 1, the much-anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyaa series returns to the big screen. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri in key roles. Reportedly, Madhuri Dixit will have a cameo in Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

