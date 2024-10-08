National Film Awards 2024: Mithun Chakraborty honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Mithun Chakraborty receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mithun Chakraborty was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 70th National Film Awards Ceremony. President Droupadi Murmu honoured the actor with this award. Mithun Chakraborty's film journey was also shown through video during his felicitation. The video depicted how Gaurang Chakraborty became Mithun Chakraborty and how he was awarded the National Award for his first film Mrirag. During this, Mithun also shared interesting facts related to himself on the stage. The veteran actor also became emotional while watching his acting journey on the National Film Awards 2024 screen.

What did Mithun Chakraborty say?

Mithun Chakraborty is known as a disco dancer of Bollywood. But very few people know that due to his dark complexion, he had to face a lot of difficulties in the initial phase of his career and Mithun Chakraborty himself has told during his interview that due to being dark, he had to face trouble many times. But he was determined that he would dance with his feet so that people would look at his feet and not look at his face.

Mithun Chakraborty struggled and his hard work paid off. He has been awarded the National Award three times and now he has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. After receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Mithun Chakraborty expressed his feelings and said that now he has no complaints. Now he feels that whatever he has done has been returned with interest and now he has no complaints against anyone.

Watch the video here:

National Film Awards 2024

The 70th National Film Awards are being held in Delhi on Tuesday. During the event, several film actors and makers were celebrated for their hard work. Where Manoj Bajpayee collected his fourth National Award, Rishabh Shetty's Kantara won four National awards including him bagging the Best Actor Award.

Follow the link to learn about full winner list here: National Awards 2024 Full winner List