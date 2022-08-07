INSIDE Tara Sutaria's boyfriend Aadar Jain's intimate birthday dinner: Flower, food and booze

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARA SUTARIA Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria shared glimpses from the birthday celebrations of her boyfriend Aadar Jain. Tara and Aadar have been dating each other for quite some time now. On August 6th, Aadar celebrated his birthday. Giving a glimpse of the same, Tara shared a sling of pictures from the intimate dinner with her close friends. In the pictures, the actress looked gorgeous as she was seen wearing a white corset top that she paired with distressed blue jeans. She completed her look with a pair of white boots, statement jewellery and kept her tresses open to increase the chic quotient of her outfit.

On the other hand, the birthday boy was seen dressed in a black-white printed shirt with black denim. He opted for black shoes to compliment his comfy yet stylish look. In the last pictures, the 'Student of the Year 2' actress was seen with her girl gang.

Tara on Friday poured in a sweet birthday wish for her boyfriend Aadar Jain. She shared a sling of pictures, which she captioned, "Happy Birthday, my whole" followed by heart and earth emoticons.

Aadar and Armaan are the sons of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain. Reema Jain is the late Raj Kapoor's daughter. Aadar, who turned 28 on August 5, made his Bollywood debut with 'Qaidi Band' in 2017.

Tara and Aadar made her relationship Instagram official back in August 2020. Tara shared a picture featuring Aadar on his birthday and wrote, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain."

On the work front, he was last seen in the Amazon Prime film Hello Charlie, alongside Jackie Shroff, Shhloka Pandit and Elnaaz Norouzi. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film failed to impress the audience. Tara, on the other hand, made her debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' in the year 2019 alongside Ananya Panday. She is currently riding high on the success of her recent release film 'Ek Villain Returns' which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham.

