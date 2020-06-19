Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARA SUTARIA Tara Sutaria and sister Pia welcome home a Beagle, Aadar Jain names him Bailey

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria and her twin sister Pia welcomed a cute five-month-old Beagle at home. the actress shares photos on Instagram and wrote, "Welcome home, Baby Bailey!!! @aadarjain @piasutaria." While the two sisters can't stop gushing over their pet dog, Tara's rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain iss the one who gave him his name Bailey. Pia also shared the photos and wrote, "Welcome home I love you way too much already!"

Reacting to the photos, Aadar Jain wrote, "Welcome home Bailey!" To this Tara responded, "@aadarjain Whoever named her knows what he’s doing."

Earlier, Tara Sutaria took to Instagram to share a photograph of herself dressed in an Indian attire. In the picture, the actress is seen making a funny face. "I like to call this the 'beta ji, shaadi kab hai? (when is the wedding)' face. It's a whole mood," she captioned the image.

Tara started her career as a child actor in 2010 with the TV show "Big Bada Boom". She was also seen in shows like "The Suite Life Of Karan & Kabir" and "Oye Jassie". Her breakthrough movie in Bollywood was Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 which also starred Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She was also seen playing a mute girl in her second film, an action movie Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

On the work front, Tara Sutaria has two films in the pipeline-- Tadap and Ek Villain 2. Tadap is Milan Luthria's remake of the Telugu hit RX 100. She is paired opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film. On the other hand, Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2, co-stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur.

