  Swara Bhasker gets mocked for importing her walima lehenga from Pakistan

On February 16, actor Swara Bhasker and activist Fahad Ahmad made their marriage official. The pair had a court marriage on January 6. 

Updated on: March 22, 2023
On January 6, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad officially registered their union in court. Then, in March, they began the celebrations with the haldi ritual and proceeded with the mehendi, sangeet, and qawwali nights. On top of that, the couple threw a wedding reception party (walima) in Delhi, which was graced by several prominent celebrities. Swara recently shared a ton of photos from her walima ceremony and claimed that Pakistani designer Ali Xeeshan created her lehenga.

On Wednesday, Swara shared pictures from her Walima ceremony on her Twitter account. In the photos, the actress looked gorgeous wearing a golden lehenga with intricate embroidery. She also opted for a dupatta with floral print. She wore other accessories to accentuate her stunning outfit.

Sharing the pictures from Walima, she wroyte, "My Walima outfit came all the way from Lahore via Dubai- Bombay-Delhi finally to Bareilly! I’ve long marvelled at the talent of #AliXeeshan #AliXeeshanTheatreStudio When I called him with an idea of wearing his work @ Walima, his warmth & generosity made me admire the person." 

As soon as the actress posted the photos, many people praised and congratulated her, while others criticized her for getting her wedding dress shipped in from abroad. One user wrote, "Your marriage should have taken place in Lahore itself." Another user commented, "I think it’s better to shift to Lahore as well. U can make a lot more people happy." A third user wrote, "No Indian designers would have anyways offered you to borrow their clothes." 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara Bhasker will be next seen with Mrs. Falani. The actress will reportedly be seen playing nine roles in the movie. The film is expected to be released this year.

