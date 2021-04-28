Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL Sutapa Sikdar on cosmic connection with Irrfan Khan: ‘He is around, just not physically present’

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan succumbed to cancer last year leaving his family and fans in grief. Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar who is taking time to cope with his absence says her cosmic connection with the late actor has continued even after his death. “There are things where I feel suddenly as if everything is the same. He is around, he is just not physically present,” Sutapa told Times of India.

He says that she still feels his presence around her. She told TOI, “Both of us loved the rain. And both of us would joke – if it was very hot…and it would rain the next day. When I went to Jaipur, it was a very hot day – and then, that night, it rained! It felt so strange. Then, when I was travelling back on the Jaipur-Mumbai highway, Google Maps told us that there was congestion and suggested an alternate route. It was an unfamiliar road, and then I was like – Oh my God! We are going via Tonk! Tonk is the place he belonged to. I do get hints of him being around," she shared.

Sutapa further revealed that the family wasn’t prepared for the death because the doctors said that people do survive for five years and 10 years and Irrfan's reports were getting normal. They were even planning a holiday two-months before Irrfan’s death. “He was not scared of death anymore. Still of course he wanted to live. He wanted to grow a forest, do a lot of social work.”

The actor had plans of doing one project a year, and even launching son Babil in a film, which he wanted to either direct or act in. Sutapa said, “I don’t think he wanted to act so much anymore. Because he had started enjoying this time we had. We spent time with the kids and did everything which we had not for a long time because he was so busy.”

On Irrfan's philosophy, his approach to life and death Sutapa said, “He was on the journey of a search, of himself, of this world, bigger things than this world, parallel reality, parallel world. Religion for him was spirituality. During this period, he read the Upanishads, Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Vivekananda… but he was never a typically ‘religious’ person,” she added.

